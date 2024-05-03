Advertisement

Bardhaman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targetted the TMC in West Bengal, alleging that they didn't touch the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case due to their appeasement politics model.

Stepping up the ante against TMC for its apathy” towards the victims in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against leaders of the ruling party have surfaced, PM Modi said that Mamata Banerjee-led government kept protecting the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan till the end.

Advertisement

Addressing an election rally in Bardhaman, the Prime Minister said, “The state government, due to its appeasement politics, didn’t touch the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case as his name is Shajahan Sheikh. So many atrocities were committed against women there, and the entire country wanted punishment for the culprits. But, the TMC kept protecting the main accused till the end.”

TMC Turned Hindus Into 'Second-Class Citizens'

He also slammed that West Bengal government for turning Hindus into second-class citizens in the state, where the party "indulges in corruption and politics of appeasement".

“Why have Hindus become second-class citizens in Bengal... An MLA of TMC gave a statement recently that they will throw Hindus in the Bhagirathi River. What kind of politics is this? Is appeasement more important than humanity for the TMC?” said PM Modi

Advertisement

He referred to the reported remarks of TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad district where he allegedly threatened to drown Hindus in the Bhagirathi river and also warned the BJP workers.

Remarking on the recent seizure of arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali during a raid, Modi wondered whether the weapons were meant for “strengthening democracy” in the state.

Advertisement

The prime minister also alleged that the TMC was opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, owing to its appeasement politics. “The Congress, TMC and Left parties only believe in the politics of appeasement,” Modi added.

(With PTI inputs…)