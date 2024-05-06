Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Arnab on Nation Wants to Know | Image:Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah targetted the TMC in West Bengal, alleging that they didn't arrest the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case due to their appeasement politics and said that people have seen through Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shah slammed the TMC for its apathy towards the women victims in Sandeshkhali, who accused TMC leaders of sexual harassement and land grab, and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kept shielding the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan till the end.

Advertisement

He further exuded confidence in BJP's massive victory in the state in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“Pulse on the ground has changed in West Bengal. People have seen through Mamata Banerjee and her government. High Court had to intervene in the Sandeshkhali case as CM Banerjee protected the accused due to appeasement politics,” Shah told Republic.

Advertisement

Mamata Banerjee has no moral right to govern, the Union Home Minister added.

Amit Shah Blasts TMC Govt on CAA

Stepping up the ante against CM Banerjee for opposing implementation of Citizenship Ammendment Act (CAA), Shah said, "Bengal is a border state where lakhs of infiltrators enter every day. They are welcomed by the authorities due to state government's vote-bank politics. It's a matter of concern for us. Who are doing bomb blasts? Who is responsible for poll violence? Who is opposing CAA?"

“Mamata Banerjee is opposing implementation of CAA as she wants to cement her minority vote-bank. What is her disagreement in giving citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs and people of other non-muslim religions. She's pro-Muslim.”

In March this year, the Centre notified implementation of the CAA, five years after it was passed in Parliament. The decision coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections sparked furious reaction from various quarters, with Kerala and West Bengal Chief Ministers outrightly rejecting the policy in their respective states.

Shah underlined that Constitutionally, the Indian states can't refuse to implement citizenship laws framed by the central government as the subjects falls in the domain of the Union list, according to the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

Advertisement

States are bound by the laws enacted by the Parliament and any attempt to refuse implementation of the citizenship law would stand as unconstitutional and legally untenable.