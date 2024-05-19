Advertisement

Purulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks against monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

The Prime Minister claimed that threats are being issued to socio-religious organisations by the state government to "appease" their vote bank.

Advertisement

Addressing an election rally in Purulia, West Bengal, PM Modi added that TMC has stooped so low that it has started spreading false rumours against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

“The TMC has gone beyond its limits by spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. West Bengal Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is threatening them. They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank,” he said.

Advertisement

What Mamata Banerjee Said?

Banerjee, no stranger to controversies, said that some monks associated with socio-religious organisations including Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working hand-in-glove with the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Addressing an election rally in Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee claimed, “Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so. This is not done. We respect the monks.”

PM Slams INDI Bloc

The Prime Minister hit out at the “corrupt INDIA bloc, including the TMC”, saying, "It is Modi's guarantee that no corrupt persons will be spared.”

“After the new government is formed on June 4, corrupt people will spend their lives in jail. After the Lok Sabha poll results, the action against them will intensify," he added.