Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at former CM Uddhav Thackeray for changing his stance on Hindutva. Fadnavis was in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami today. The Deputy CM, who has previously served as the CM of Maharashtra in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, said that Uddhav Thackeray is following the INDI Alliance strategy of minority appeasement.

“What would you like to say to the Hindus of Maharashtra?” asked Arnab, also seeking an opinion from Fadnavis about those from the Opposition who did not want to visit the Ayodhya Ram Mandir during Pran Pratishtha.

“Jaha tak Ram Mandir ka sawal hai, ye hamare aastha ka prashna hai. Jan Jan ke man me Ram hai Ram ko koi bhula nahi sakta. Isiliye mai ye nahi manta ki voton ke liye ya rajneeti ke liye hamne iska upyog kiya hai. Lekin ye zarur hai ki log keh rahe hai ki jo log Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge. Yeh unke man me hai.” (The question of Ram Temple is the question of our faith. Lord Ram is in everyone's mind, no one can forget Ram and that's why we have not used him for votes or politics. But it is important to know that people are saying that those who brought Lord Ram to us, we will vote them to power. This is in their minds),” said Fadnavis.

‘Uddhav Thackeray indulging in Muslim appeasement with Vote Jihad, Indians should do Vote Yagya’

“Jaha tak aapne Uddhav Thackeray ki baat kahi hai, jo sirf Muslim appeasement kar rahe hain, ki Uddhav Thackeray, Congress aur INDIA aghadi aaj roz keh rahein hai, Modi ji ko harane ki liye Vote ka Jihad kijiye - Vote ke Jihad ki baat chal rahi hai. Main sabhi desh bhakto ko kehna chahta hun, Modi ji ko chunkar lane ke liye aap apne Vote ka Yagya kijiye aur uss voton ke Yagya me apne vote ki Samvidha dijiye aur is desh ko mazboot banaiye,” said Fadnavis. (When you are talking about Uddhav Thackeray, those who are only appeasing Muslims are saying that Uddhav Thackeray, Congress and INDIA Aghadi are saying every day that they are fighting for votes to defeat Modi ji. The talk of Vote Jihad is going on. I want to say to all Indians that you should do a Vote Yagya to elect Modi ji, and facilitate your vote to make this country strong.)

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that Uddhav Thackeray has moved away from his father and the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s support of the Hindutva ideology. Fadnavis said that Uddhav changed his party’s Hindutva stance after allying with the INDI bloc for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and is indulging in appeasement of Muslims.