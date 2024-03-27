'Modi Vs Who?': BJP Launches New Campaign Video, Takes a Dig at INDI Alliance

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a new campaign while taking a dig at the INDI bloc, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has released a new video depicting the competition between political leaders in the INDI bloc in choosing a leading face for them.

The 2.23-minute long video features people mirroring top opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Pradesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal.

In the video, the representatives of the leaders can be seen struggling to finalise the groom as all of them were fighting over becoming the groom. This depicts how the rift in INDI bloc is deepening as several parties like TMC and AAP in some states have decided to go solo for the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, a bonhomie can be seen between ‘Mamata’ and ‘Nitish’ Kumar. Furthermore, the video also specifically shows ‘Rahul Gandhi’ batting to become the central face for the alliance and ‘Sonia Gandhi’ favouring him. Meanwhile, ‘Arvind Kejriwal’, ‘Akhilesh Yadav’ and ‘Uddhav Thackeray’ can also be seen engaging in a fight over the final decision.

The video showed the top contenders failing to come to a concrete conclusion. The video ended with a sarcasm that if they can’t decide who will become the groom then how can they finalise the contender for PM’s post.

