Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

VIDEO: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Shows Off Cricket Skills in Gujarat's Porbandar

UNION Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Gujarat, was seen playing cricket with local cricketers in Porbandar.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was seen playing cricket with local cricketers in Gujarat's Porbandar
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was seen playing cricket with local cricketers in Gujarat's Porbandar | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Plays Cricket in Porbandar: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gujarat’s Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency on the BJP ticket, was on Friday seen playing cricket with local cricketers as he took time off from his busy political schedule. Mandaviya, who donned black outfit to hit the cricket ground, was captured spinning the ball against the batsman as well as hitting the ball for a few fantastic shots outside the park while batting. As per reports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday evening, took some time off and joined the local cricket players at Porbandar’s multipurpose ground in Gujarat. A video of him playing cricket has also surfaced, which drew mass attention on social media.

Mansukh Mandaviya is set to contest his first Lok Sabha elections

The 51-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician from Gujarat, is set to contest his first Lok Sabha election from Gujarat’s Porbandar. Mansukh Mandaviya is also known as "Green Parliamentarian" for cycling to the Parliament.

In the viral video, Mandaviya can be seen bowling, batting and fielding on the ground with the young cricketers. During one instance, it can be seen that the ball zooms past the Health Minister's head as he leaps to catch it off his own bowling. 

Later, he went up to each player, met them and had a good conversation with them as well. 

Mansukh Mandaviya, who is also a veterinary doctor, created history by becoming the youngest MLA in Gujarat in 2002. In 2012, he became a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. In 2016, he assumed the role of Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways, Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilisers. He was re-elected to Rajya Sabha in 2018.

He took the responsibility as the Union Health Minister in the middle of 2021, when the nation was battling the Covid crisis. He was given the portfolio after the then Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan stepped down. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

