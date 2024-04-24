PM Modi hit out at the Congress, saying the "vote bank-hungry" party wanted to implement reservation on the basis of religion. | Image:'X'/@narendramodi

Ambikapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lambasted the Congress, saying the "vote bank-hungry" party wanted to implement reservation on the basis of religion. Addressing a poll rally in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, he also alleged that the Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax in the country and snatch the assets and rights of people and their children.

Here are the key takeaways from what the prime minister said during his fiery speech:

Some forces want a "weak" government of the Congress and "INDI" alliance to be in power in the country as they thought that if India becomes 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), their shops will be shut, the PM said.

When the Congress manifesto was released, on the same day I had said, and saying today also that the Congress manifesto has the imprint of Muslim League, Modi said.

When the Constitution was being drafted, it was decided that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion in India, PM Modi said, adding, “If there is reservation, then it will be for my Dalit brothers and sisters and tribal brothers and sisters”.

PM Modi further asserted that the “vote bank-hungry Congress never cared” about the words of the great personalities, sanctity of the Constitution and the words of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Stressing that years ago, the Congress had made an attempt to implement reservation on the basis of religion in Andhra Pradesh, the PM said the party has planned to implement it in the entire country.

The Congress talked about implementing 15 percent reservation on the basis of religion and said it will be done after curtailing the quota of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, he added.

Stressing that the Congress had also implemented reservation on the basis of religion in Karnataka, the prime minister said, “When the BJP government came to power in the state, it quashed the decision taken by the Congress against the Constitution and against the spirit of Babasaheb Ambedkar”.

The Congress insulted social justice, murdered it and killed secularism there (Karnataka). This model of Karnataka is what Congress wants to implement in the entire country. Congress wants to give the rights of SC, ST, OBC to its vote bank by changing the Constitution," PM Modi lamented.

The intention of the Congress is not good, it is not according to the Constitution, social justice and secularism. If anyone can protect your reservation, it is the BJP, he stressed.

The PM further said the "dangerous intentions" of Congress are coming to the fore one by one and now it says it will impose inheritance tax. "They (Congress) want to snatch your assets and rights of your children," he added.

Asserting that the Congress party's history has been that of destroying the country for the sake of power, Modi said, “Congress has been supporting those who spread violence. Those who kill people, police and security forces. If they die, Congress calls them martyrs. Congress insults our brave security forces. Senior leaders of Congress shed tears when terrorists are killed. Due to such acts, Congress has lost hope of the country”.

Hailing the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh for its various schemes, Modi said, the way action is being taken against ' ghotalebaaz ' (those indulged in scams) of Congress, the entire country is watching.

The PM also said he had come to seek people's blessings for a developed Chhattisgarh and a developed India.

Surguja seat will go to polls on May 7.