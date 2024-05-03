'Waiting For Didi, Bhaiya': How Congress Leaders Reacted After Official Announcement

New Delhi: The Congress party on Friday announced Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli in this Lok Sabha elections, leaving Amethi for veteran Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma. The Congress workers in Amethi and Rae Bareli have begun their preparations for filing nominations of Gandhi and Sharma as Friday is the last day to file nominations for fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma will be filing their nominations shortly. Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Robert Vadra arrived at Fursatganj Airport, Amethi, on Friday.

They will be accompanying the Congress leaders in nomination filing.

Advertisement

Both Amethi and Raebareli constituencies go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections and May 3 is the last date to file nominations. The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Workers said that they were expecting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats respectively, however, it doesn't matter as the member contesting belongs to the Gandhi family.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said that it was a long-time demand of the state unit that Rahul Gandhi must contest from a seat here. "It was our demand for a long time that Rahul Gandhi contests from Uttar Pradesh. From Amethi and Raibareli, both are family members (as contestants). It is Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli and KL Sharma from Amethi. They have been among the people and served them," said Rai.

Ajay Rai exuded confidence that Rahul Gandhi's nomination will affect the elections in Uttar Pradesh. "This (Rahul Gandhi's candidature) is going to affect the entire election results. It is final that INDIA alliance will form the government. Rahul is a fighter, he cannot back off," said Rai.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: On KL Sharma's candidature from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, UP Congress President Ajay Rai says, "It was our demand for a long time that Rahul Gandhi contests from Uttar Pradesh. From Amethi and Raibareli, both are family members (as contestants). It… pic.twitter.com/8TIqaKGrNM — ANI (@ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pande called it a strategy of the Congress party. "Rahul Gandhi is going to file his nomination from Raebareli. Party workers across the country are filled with enthusiasm after this announcement.There was no conflict for the tickets. Everything was a part of the plan," said Pande, as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | Raebareli: Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pande says, "Rahul Gandhi is going to file his nomination from Raebareli. Party workers across the country are filled with enthusiasm after this announcement...There was no conflict for the tickets. Everything was a… pic.twitter.com/9pO0YuztuH — ANI (@ANI)

From Amethi, Congress fielded senior leader Kishori Lal Sharma. Sharma is a close-aide of the Gandhi family and was the key man who looked after the two key constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis.

Advertisement

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was expected to make her poll debut this time, congratulated Sharma for being fielded by the Congress. "Our family has a long-standing relationship with Kishori Lal Sharma ji. He has always been engaged wholeheartedly in serving the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Today, it is a matter of happiness that Shri Kishori Lal ji has been made the candidate from Amethi by the Congress Party. Kishori Lal ji's loyalty and dedication towards his duty will definitely bring him success in this election," the Congress general secretary said.

Advertisement

"Whatever directions 'Didi' and 'Bhaiya' have given are very good. We are always ready to obey the high command's decision... There was a little bit (expectation) of 'Didi' and 'Bhaiya', but we will try to convince the people..." said another Congress worker from Amethi, Shubham Singh, on KL Sharma's candidature.



#WATCH | Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: On KL Sharma's candidature from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Congress worker Shubham Singh says, "Whatever directions 'Didi' and 'Bhaiya' have given are very good. We are always ready to obey the high command's decision... There was a little bit… pic.twitter.com/1dIUhQGcS6 — ANI (@ANI)

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

