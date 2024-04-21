Advertisement

Jammu: In a political turn of events, the BJP State President in Jammu and Kashmir won't be voting for his own party in Jammu and Kashmir. This development comes as the saffron party has decided not to enter the political arena in the Kashmir Valley. As a result, they had to leave Rajouri and Poonch also as it is part of the Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. Ravinder Raina is a voter of Nowshera constituency as per the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India.

Not only the state chief of the saffron party but also the General Secretary Vibodh Gupta, newly inducted Shehnaz Ganai and former MLC Pradeep Sharma, among others, will also have to opt for a candidate other than their own political party. BJP stalwarts in Rajouri and Poonch will have NC, PDP, Apni Party and Azad's DPAP among the options they can vote for in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Without any clear explanation of such a situation, BJP’s J&K President Ravinder Raina said that the party is among the top contenders in Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat and people have supported BJP, adding that many senior leaders have joined BJP to strengthen the cadre.

“We haven't announced a candidate, but only the support of BJP will ensure victory for the candidate in the constituency. I was busy campaigning in the other two seats which are going to polls in the first two phases. I will speak to the senior leadership of the party and decide the future course of action in Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha seats,” he added.

Raina said that he was in favour of contesting polls in Kashmir; however, HM Amit Shah said that these elections are to keep the enemies of Kashmir out of power and for a larger goal, some strong decisions have to be taken.

“We will work as per the directions from our high command, our party will very soon decide the further course of action,” Raina said.

In Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, the nomination papers of four candidates were rejected. The key contestants in this seat are believed to be the National Conference and People Democratic Party, which has fielded Mian Altaf and PDP chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, respectively, while Jammu Kashmir Apni Party and Democratic Progressive Azad Party of Former JK CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is in the fray banking on the support from BJP for their political successes in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.