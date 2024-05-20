'We Work for People, Not...': Kartik Maharaj Sends Defamation Notice to Mamata For Insult of 'Monks' | Image:File

Kolkata: ‘Monks backing the BJP’ remarks of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has backfired as Bharat Sevashram Sangha sent her a defamation notice and sought an ‘unconditional’ apology for insulting the ‘Sanyasis.'

Banerjee, no stranger to controversies, said that some monks associated with socio-religious organisations including Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working hand-in-glove with the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Seeking Banerjee's reply within four days, Kartik Maharaj of the Bharat Sevashram said that her comments on monks are baseless and that she should tender apology.

Kartik Maharaj Speaks to Republic

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kartik Maharaj condemned the comments made by Banerjee and said, “It's disheartning that Chief Minister has insulted the Sanyasis. She said we are working for BJP due to vote bank politics. We are working all over state and country for the people and not for any political parties.”

“She must not have said such things as she's not holding a political post but a constitutional chair. A chief minister doesn't belong to any party but to the state.”

He added that appeasement politics is nothing new in West Bengal under TMC rule. “They have attacked the religion from every aspect. They didn't event left our god (Lord Kali).” He further stressed the present condition of Hindus in Bengal and censured a recent controversial statement by TMC MLA who said, “You (Hindus) are 30% and we (Muslims) are 70% in Murshidabad.”

Responding to the defamation notice sent by Kartik Maharaj, Banerjee broke her silence and claimed that her comments were not against any institution but one or two persons. She further praised Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha for their philanthropic works.

On the other hand, the BJP referred to the incident as a ‘new low’ of Banerjee. “In a new low, Mamata Banerjee attacks ISKON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangh,” wrote BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on X.

"Revered spiritual Gurus like A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Swami Vivekananda and Swami Pranavananda established these orders respectively and count millions of Hindus around the world as their devotees. She says that she keeps “a note of all" and categorically names one Maharaj, as he speaks ‘against’ the TMC," he said.

He added that Banerjee has lost by attacking Bharat Sevashram which risks lives of its devotees, to help people during times of flood and natural calamities. “But Mamata Banerjee thinks they are threatening the country's future! She goes on to attack the Ramakrishna Mission alleging they are asking votes for the BJP via Whatsapp.”

