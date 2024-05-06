What Has Rahul Done That Pakistan is Falling Over Heels For Him, Asks Amit Shah | Image:Republic

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network said, "Pakistan wants Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to be elected."

While talking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shah said that he doesn't have a problem with what Pakistan is saying because its view doesn't count but he asked what Rahul has done that the Muslim-majority country is falling over heels for him.

This comes after Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain rolled up a campaign for Rahul, who recently filed his nomination for Lok Sabha elections. Fawad who once in 2020 proudly declared Pakistan's involvement in the deadly Pulwama attack, on X urged voters of Amethi to defeat BJP candidate Smriti Irani.

"Hope Amethi will defeat this hate monger @smritiirani," the post read.

This isn't the first time that a Pakistani leader has pitched in for the Nehru-Gandhi family-led Congress Party. In April, Fawad praised Rahul Gandhi by sharing one of his videos where the Congress MP could be seen targeting the BJP. His post read, “Rahul on Fire.”

Rahul on fire …. https://t.co/6pi1mL0bQN — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry)

Ahead of the polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400 mark (Abki Baar 400 Paar) on June 4.

During the interview, Shah while talking to Goswami addressed a wide range of topics including Electoral Bonds, the ongoing Prajwal Revanna case, Arvind Kejriwal, frozen accounts of the Congress party and the Uniform Civil Code.

The most trendsetting election interview will be aired across various platforms of the Republic Media Network, making it a significant event in the electoral discourse.

