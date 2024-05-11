PM Modi interview with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know | Image:Republic

New Delhi: In an exclusive tete-a-tete with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about various topics, including Politics, the Vision for Bharat, and Global Challenges.

In the nation’s most awaited interview, PM Modi also spoke about the real agenda of the Indian National Congress (INC) in these elections, and Sharad Pawar’s statement on joining the Congress.

‘Sharad Pawar has lost his identity’

“The Congress is not contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to win,” opined PM Modi. “For instance, yesterday, Sharad Pawar (former Congressman and current chief, Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar) said something interesting,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister elaborated, “When the Baramati polling ended, Sharad Rao said that regional parties should now merge with the Congress, as there is not much difference in the ideologies. It is evident from this statement that Sharad Pawar has lost his identity to such an extent that he has no option but to take the support of Congress.”

‘ Congress trying to grab Opposition space this election’

PM Modi went on to explain, “It means, this election for the Congress is just a game of acquiring maximum space from the Opposition (parties).”

‘Reservation against religion is dangerous’

PM Modi expressed his firm opinion on reservation against religion being propagated by the Congress. He said, “Dharm ke aadhaar par reservation, yeh sabse khatarnaak cheez hai. Desh aise chal hee nahin sakta hai.” (Reservation on the basis of religion is the most dangerous thing. No country can run like this.)”

