'What's The Need of Muslim Quota?' Rajnath Singh Slams Congress, Says 'We Do Politics of Justice'

'What's The Need of Muslim Quota?' Asks Rajnath Singh, Says 'We Don't Play Politics on Caste'

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday targeted the Congress party for making the Muslim quota an election issue by categorising the community as a backward caste for reservation purposes in Karnataka in midst of the Lok Sabha poll season.

Speaking exclusively to Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, Singh took a sharp swipe at the Congress and questionned the need of Muslim reservation.

When asked why the BJP has raised such an issue, the defence minister said that it's the opposition who has stoked the controversy at first, and not the BJP.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, he said, “The opposition has raised the entire issue of Muslim quota. When they raise such a matter, the Prime Minister is bound to reply in public forum.”

He added that BJP doesn't support the politics of caste, creed and religion. “We have always played politics of 'insaaf and insaaniyat (justice and humanity).” He added that welfare schemes of the BJP government reached all without discrimination.

Karnataka: Muslim Reservation

The Congress-led Karnataka government found itself at the centre of a controversy after it announced inclusion of all castes and communities of Muslims in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The decision came when the nation is undergoing the Lok Sabha elections. The National Commission of Backward Classes (NCBC) said such blanket categorisation undermines the principles of social justice.

Rajnath Speaks to Arnab: Top Points

Rajnath Singh vowed to continue the politics of development, rejecting discrimination in political space. “We don't discriminate on the basis of religion, our politics is driven towards nation-building, Raj-niti is based on 'nyay', meaning to carry out, to take the country in the right direction.” The senior BJP leader further explained on why two phase of the Lok Sabha elections witnessed low-voter turnout. “I believe that the Opposition parties have failed to come together and in turn they have not been able to impress people or the voters. Hence, the voters have understood that govt will be made by PM Modi. Those who are not coming to vote are the vote bank of the opposition as they are disheartened that there leaders have not not been able to impress.” Taking a swipe at opposition over their accusations at ED and CBI of working under the control of Centre, Singh asserted that if probe agencies are taking illegal action, then accused can approach the court. “If ED and CBI are taking wrong action, the accused can approach the court. If court is not providing the relief, it means that the arrest has been done on relevant grounds.” The Defence Minister further clarified on the India-China border row, asserting that 'not an inch of our land can be captured.' Rajnath Singh added that NDA government will never compromise the national interest and issue between both the nations will be resolved with peaceful talks.