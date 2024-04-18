Why Rajputs are Boycotting BJP in Western Uttar Pradesh? Can It Impact Electoral Outcome

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the Bharatiya Janata Party is sensing it tough in western parts of Uttar Pradesh as dominant caste- Rajputs- have decided to boycott the BJP. The decision was taken by the Rajput community in a mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday. The dissent among the Rajputs is likely to impact BJP's prospects in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh happens to be the most crucial state from electoral perspective as it send the largest number of MPs in Lok Sabha- 80.

The BJP has fielded Sanjeev Balyan from Muzaffarnagar and Pradeep Chaudhary from Kairana Lok Sabha seats. Both Balyan and Chudhary come from the Jat community and are sitting MPs. In Saharanpur, the BJP has fielded Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma.

Rajputs Decide to Boycott BJP in Mahapanchayat

The Rajputs held a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar where they decided to boycott the BJP candidates in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana and Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituencies for allegedly neglecting the community while distributing party tickets. The 'mahapanchayat' claimed that decisions taken by them will become the reason for the downfall of the BJP in Western UP.

The ‘mahapanchayat’ was called on Tuesday in the Kheda area by Thakur Pooran Singh, the national president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and a prominent Rajput leader in the area. It was attended by the Chaubisa Rajput Community spread across Muzaffarnagar constituency and other Rajput communities from nearby districts.

Why are Rajputs against BJP?

“The boycott is being done as a sign of protest for insulting the Rajput Community by neglecting it in ticket distribution which has been done by the Bharatiya Janata Party. People of the Rajput community in these areas will not vote for the BJP candidate but will opt for another strong contender from other parties in his place,” said Singh.

The impact is not limited to western districts of Uttar Pradesh, but the dissent has reached Delhi NCR as well. BJP's decision to replace General (retd) VK Singh with Atul Kumar Garg in Ghaziabad sparked outrage, with Rajputs calling mahapanchayat in Saharanpur earlier this month. It was decided here that the community will not vote for BJP candidates.

(With PTI Inputs…)



