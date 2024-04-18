'BJP Will Change Constitution, End Reservation...': AAP Fearmongers Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha polls draws near, Aam Aadmi Party claimed that if the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party wins another term, the Constitution will be changed and no elections would be held after that. Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 19.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that if the BJP is voted back to power, the government will end reservation. “Leaders and workers of all political parties are afraid that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be the last polls. If the BJP government comes to power now, party leaders fear that they will change the Constitution of India and will end the reservation and will take away the rights of women, youth and farmers,” said Sanjay Singh on Thursday.

Advertisement

VIDEO | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's what AAP leader Sanjay Singh (@SanjayAzadSln) said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.



"Leaders and workers of all political parties are afraid that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be the last polls. If the BJP government… pic.twitter.com/I84MkHFWg3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress party in a four-is-to-three seat-sharing agreement. AAP is confident that the arrest of party's senior leaders including Manish Sisodia and CM Arvind Kejriwal will hurt the poll prospects of the BJP.

Further, with Kejriwal behind the bars, his wife Sunita Kejriwal is all set to participate in the rally of INDI alliance to be held on April 21 in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister has responded to Opposition's claim of ‘BJP seeking 400+ seats’ to change the constitution during an election rally in Rajasthan. "The Constitution of the country is everything for the (BJP) government and even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution," said the Prime Minister during the election rally.



