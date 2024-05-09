'Will Keep Fighting For Bhim Mission': BSP's Akash Anand Reacts After Sacking

Advertisement

Lucknow: In his first reaction after being sacked as the national coordinator of the BSP by party chief and his aunt Mayawati, Akash Anand said he would continue to fight for the ‘Bhim Mission’ and the society till ‘my last breath.’

Anand, who was declared the future face of the BSP last year, took to X and wrote, “Mayawati Ji, you are an ideal for the entire Bahujan Samaj, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your struggles that today our society has got such a political power due to which the Bahujan Samaj has been able to learn to live with respect. You are our universally accepted leader. Your orders are our obedience. I will continue to fight for Bhim Mission and my society till my last breath. Hail Bhim, Hail India.”

In an unprecedented turn of events, BSP chief Mayawati announced the sacking of her nephew Anand from the position of national coordinator and also her ‘political successor.’

The decision, announced on Tuesday, came nearly five month after the BSP chief declared him as her apparent heir during a key meeting of party officials in Lucknow in December 2023.

The announcement to sack Anand met with the timing of third phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

‘For Larger Interest of BSP…’

Announcing the sacking of Anand, Mayawati said that the decision has been taken in the larger interest of the party and the 'Bhim movement'.

Taking to X, she wrote, "It is known that the BSP, apart from being a party, is also a movement for self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and social change for which Honourable Shri Kanshi Ram Ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and a new generation is also being prepared to give it momentum."

"In this direction, along with promoting other people in the party, I had declared Shri Akash Anand as the national coordinator and my successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being divested of both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity," she added.

She also claimed that Akash Anand's father, Anand Kumar, will continue to serve the party and the movement as earlier.

