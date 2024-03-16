×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Will Learn Telugu If You Stay With Me For 10 Days: PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in T'gana

If You Stay With Me For 10 Days, I Will Learn Telugu: PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator

Reported by: Ronit Singh
PM Modi
PM Modi | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Nagarkurnool: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, at a public meeting organised by the BJP in Telangana's Nagarkurnool, shared a light-hearted moment with the translator who was tasked with translating PM's Hindi language speech in Telugu.

Soon after the translator ended his speech, the Prime Minister lauded his flawless tanslation skills. “If you stay with me for 10 days, I will learn Telugu,” PM Modi told the translator with the audience breaking down in laughter.

Addressing the public, the Prime Minister said, "Modi's family are the 140 crore Indians. For the last 23 years, earlier working as CM and now as PM, you gave me a chance to serve. I never used any day for myself. If I have lived and worked day and night, it has been for 140 crore family members. Modi ki guarantee means - the guarantee of fulfilling the guarantee given."

PM to Arrive in Karnataka  

In back-to-back campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will arrive in Karnataka to address a public meeting in Kalaburagi which is expected to send a strong message of support to scheduled castes and Lingayats, who have been a steadfast supporters of the BJP in the previous elections. 

Notably, Kalaburagi is the home district of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who will not contest from the seat this time. Despite that, the Prime Minister wants to send a clear message by taking on the opposition bloc from Kharge's home turf. 

Prime Minister Modi in Kalaburagi is likely to come down heavy on Kharge and his party's commitment to the backward classes. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

