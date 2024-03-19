Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid speculation of a political comeback, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma is back in the limelight, with rumours suggesting she might be nominated as a candidate from Raebareli, a constitution traditionally considered a stronghold of the Gandhi family. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now, the buzz surrounding Nupur Sharma intensified as reports indicated that the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) is in the final stages of selecting candidates for 25 constituencies spanning Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Reports from a leading Hindi daily suggest that discussions are underway regarding the potential nomination of Nupur Sharma to contest from Raebareli. Moreover, this development has swiftly caught fire on social media, with rumours circulating rapidly within political spheres and beyond.

Raebareli, A Stronghold of Gandhis

Since the first Lok Sabha election in 1951-52, Rae Bareli, a bastion of the Congress party, has seen electoral success. Out of the 20 Lok Sabha elections and by-elections held in the constituency, the Congress emerged victorious 17 times. The only exception from this trend was observed in 1977 when Indira Gandhi faced defeat to a Janata Dal candidate following the lifting of the Emergency, and in the 1990s when the BJP's Ashok Singh secured victory on two occasions.

Rae Bareli has traditionally been considered a stronghold of the Congress party, given its historical association with the Gandhi family. constituency has been represented by former party president Sonia Gandhi for five consecutive terms since Independence. However, with Sonia's decision not to contest again and her election to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, the constituency is left vulnerable.

The absence of Sonia Gandhi's candidacy raises questions about the future of Congress's dominance in Rae Bareli and underscores the shifting political dynamics in the region.

Besides, political dynamics can also shift over time due to various factors such as local issues, changing demographics, and evolving political sentiments. Moreover, factors such as the emergence of alternative political forces, dissatisfaction with incumbent leadership, or shifts in voter preferences can all contribute to a perceived threat to the Congress party's stronghold.

Here's how netizens reacted

While an official confirmation from the party is nowhere, social media is already buzzing with discussions, with many calling the potential candidacy of Nupur Sharma from Raebareli a masterstroke by the BJP.

Nupur Sharma Ji will contest from Raebareli!



Masterstroke🔥 Jai Shri Ram 🚩🚩#NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP pic.twitter.com/FsIpRLEW9T — Balaji M S (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@MSBalajiMSB) March 19, 2024

Another user said, "Shakti is here to end the dynasty. Nupur Sharma will contest the Raibareli seat which has been the stronghold of the Gandhi family for many years."

Shakti is here to end the dynasty.



Nupur Sharma will contest the Raibareli seat which is the stronghold of Gandhi family from many years.



Our tigress is back 🚩🔥 #NupurSharma pic.twitter.com/XIvgHnChoo — Varsha Singh (@varshaparmar06) March 19, 2024

Calling it the best News of the Day, an X user said, "Nupur Sharma is going to contest from Raebareli LS seat in upcoming 2024 elections. Yet the dynast family ran already to the RS seat !!

Best News of the Day 👌🏻👍🏻👊🏻



Nupur Sharma is going to contest from Raebareli LS seat in upcoming 2024 elections.



Yet the dynast family ran already to the RS seat !!#NupurSharma pic.twitter.com/nzpBHwmlPD — Kaajal Bali 🇮🇳 (@kaajal_Bali) March 19, 2024

When Nupur Courted Controversy

Nupur Sharma's potential candidacy, however, comes with its share of controversy. Her past remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a television appearance stirred widespread condemnation and even incited violence in various cities. Her contentious remarks had also caused a stir abroad, especially in Arab countries. As a consequence of the ensuing backlash, Sharma faced suspension from the BJP.

After the action, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement made in the TV debate and claimed that her comments were a reaction to “continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev”‘ (Lord Shiva).

Who Is Nupur Sharma?

Born on April 23, 1985,Nupur Sharma's association with the BJP's student wing ABVP dates back to her student days, where she actively participated and eventually served as the president of Delhi University Students' Union in 2008.

She had completed her undergraduate degree in Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University. She continued her academic pursuits by obtaining an LLB from Delhi University. Later, she pursued a Master's in Law from the prestigious London School of Economics.

A lawyer by profession, Sharma ventured into politics by contesting against Arvind Kejriwal in the 2015 assembly elections but faced defeat with a margin of 31,000 votes.

However, her trajectory took a controversial turn two years ago when remarks she made about Prophet Muhammad during a TV show sparked violence in several cities. Consequently, amidst the ensuing controversy, the BJP suspended her from the party.