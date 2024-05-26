Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi sparks controversy with his bizarre remark on opening Wagah Border for people of Pakistan | Image:PTI

Advertisement

Jalandhar: Former-Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, Charanjit Singh Channi appears to have embroiled himself in another controversy with his bizarre remark on Pakistan and Wagah border. Channi, while campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Sunday claimed that if Congress government is formed at the Centre, they will open the Wagah Border for Pakistanis. He supported his statement, by further saying that they want people from Pakistan to come to Jalandhar to get medical treatment.

Addressing media personnel on Sunday, Charanjit Singh Channi said, "We will develop Jalandhar as a medical hub and open the Wagah border so that people from Pakistan can come here for treatment."

Advertisement

Medical tourism will be boosted, says Channi

The former-Punjab chief minister, in support of his remark, argued that with the opening of Wagah Border, people from Pakistan will reach India for treatment, which will boost Punjab’s medical tourism.

Advertisement

Channi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that whatever promises PM Modi has made, is not going to be fulfilled. His response came up after Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Jalandhar on May 24, during which he slammed the Congress and the INDI Alliance for their stance on various issues.

Voting for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of polling on June 1, for which a total of 328 candidates are in the fray in the state.

Advertisement

The 13 seats in Punjab where voting will be held in the 7th phase include Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadur Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Patiala, Bathinda and Sangrur seats.

Results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

