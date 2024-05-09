'Will Surely Join Active Politics': Denied Amethi Ticket, Robert Vadra Now Eyes Rajya Sabha

Advertisement

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, who was denied a ticket from the Amethi seat, has now stated that he might enter politics as a Rajya Sabha member, indicating his intention to join active politics in the future.

"I do not want to come to politics to give a reply to anyone. I want to serve the people of the country, so maybe it is through Rajya Sabha. I will keep working for the people across the country and will travel to Amethi, Raebareli, and Moradabad as it makes me very happy to get their blessings. So I will surely join active politics after some time”, said Vadra.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Robert Vadra Wants Rajya Sabha Entry



"I don't want to come to politics to give a reply to anyone. I want to serve the people of the country, so maybe it is through Rajya Sabha. I will keep working for the people across the country and will travel to Amethi,… pic.twitter.com/P6n52IrhkR — Republic (@republic)

When questioned about the miscommunication between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra emphasized that no force could alter the dynamic between them.

Advertisement

"Never. I've not seen any kind of issues with them at all. If they have any kind of argument, it's a healthy argument about how we can do something better for the country. No position and no power can change any kind of dynamic between them or even me. People supposed that I was very upset because I didn't get to fight in Amethi. It has no meaning to me. I don't see any kind of issue between any people in the family. We will work together for the whole country," Robert Vadra said.

Earlier, Vadra had claimed that there has been a demand from all over the nation for his entry into politics. “People are urging me to join politics. Whether it's state or central elections, there's a growing sentiment that I should enter the political arena. Given my association with the Gandhi family, it's challenging to stay aloof from politics. I'm receiving calls for my participation from various quarters”, Vadra said.

Advertisement

Moreover, posters featuring Robert Vadra appeared outside the party's office in the Gauriganj area of Amethi. Congress however named Rahul Gandhi as its candidate from the traditional Gandhi family stronghold of Raebareli, while KL Sharma will contest against Union Minister Smriti Irfrom Amethi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

