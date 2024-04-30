Won't Let Quota for SCs, STs, OBCs Be Given to Muslims in Name of Religion: PM in Telangana | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again took aim at Congress-led state governments, reiterating his stance against providing reservations for Muslims based on religion. Speaking at a public rally in Telangana's Zaheerabad, PM Modi emphasized his commitment to safeguarding reservations meant for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other marginalized groups. "They (Congress) want to insult the Constitution for their vote bank. But I want them to know, till the time I am alive, I will not let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SCs, STs, and OBCs to the Muslims in the name of religion," PM Modi declared, addressing the crowd.

Highlighting previous accusations against Congress-led governments, PM Modi accused them of reducing quotas for deprived castes while allegedly favoring reservations for Muslims based on religion.

He cited the Karnataka government's decision to include the Muslim community in the state OBC list as an example.

PM Modi painted a picture of India's past struggles under Congress rule, emphasizing the country's economic stagnation and policy paralysis. He credited his government, the NDA, with steering India out of those challenges but warned against a return to those "bad old days" under Congress leadership.

#WATCH | Telangana: Addressing a public rally in Zahirabad, PM Narendra Modi says, "They are trying to fool the country in the name of the Constitution. The first constitutional amendment was made by the first Prime Minister which was to curtail free speech. They once again tried… pic.twitter.com/GUNVdDhev5 — ANI (@ANI)

PM Modi accuses Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics

Accusing the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics, PM Modi criticized their alleged disregard for other faiths. He cited the example of Hyderabad, where he claimed even the Ram Navami procession was banned to appease certain voter demographics.

In addition to reservation policies, PM Modi warned of the potential imposition of a 55% inheritance tax by the Congress if voted to power. He cautioned against such taxation, contrasting it with global economic progress and India's previous struggles during the UPA government's tenure.

"If Congress comes to power, they will bring inheritance tax. Congress is planning to collect more than half- 55 per cent as tax on inheritance (received from parents)," PM Modi said.