Kolkata: In a shocking incident, BJP candidate from Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pranat Tudu's car was gheraoed and vandalised on Saturday. Even as he escaped unhurt, his bodyguard received severe head injuries, according to our sources. The incident happened in Garhbeta as several individuals chanted 'go back' slogans and pelted bricks at his car. Tudu had rushed to the voting centre after he received news that many people were being prevented from voting.



Tudu had to run away from the scene in a bid to save his life. The BJP has claimed that TMC was behind the attacks. Talking to reporters, Pranat said, "I came here as a candidate. I got the news that several people were not being allowed to cast their votes here. There is nothing called the police over here. We never incited anyone. They were shouting 'go back' slogans at us." He further stated that TMC has turned Jhargram into Sandeshkhali as voters are not being allowed to vote. "Thankfully, I had security personnel with me. Otherwise, I wouldn't have been able to save my life," said Tudu.



Currently, Tudu and his bodyguard are currently undergoing treatment at Garhbeta hospital. The local TMC leadership denied the allegations and accused Tudu of trying to “vitiate the peaceful polling process”.

“The BJP nominee was threatening voters. The villagers got enraged and staged a protest,” a local TMC leader said, PTI reported. Vehicles belonging to various media houses were reportedly vandalised by the mob as well.

(With inputs from PTI)

