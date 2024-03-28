Advertisement

Bengaluru: After a group of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Swamijis sought replacement of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi from Dharwad Lok Sabha seat, BJP Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa ruled out any such change, stating that seers might have had some misunderstanding about Joshi.

The BJP leader added that matter will be sorted through talks.

Advertisement

Seers from several Lingayat mutts gathered to meet at Moorusavir Mutt and reached decision to oppose Joshi's candidature from the Dharwad segment. The seers claimed that the Union Minister has systematically opposed leaders of all communities and has no respect for religious heads.

Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Shirahatti Bhavaikya Peetha informed that meeting of seers resolved to ask the BJP leadership to change Dharwad candidate by March 31. If the party fails, he said that seers will meet against on April 2 to decide on the next course of action.

Advertisement

“Many communities are suppressed and leaders are suppressed. He’s (Joshi) become one man leader, this is not good for democracy. Union minister should be replaced in Dharwad seat. March 31 is the deadline to replace the candidate. High command should replace him and put him in any other constituency,” the Dingaleshwar seer said.

Yediyurappa, however, refused to agree with the seers’ demand and said BJP will in no way change Joshi’s constituency.

Advertisement

“Because of Joshi’s nature of taking people of all communities along, he has developed as a leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has acknowledged this and given him a top position in the government. There could be some misunderstanding among the seers. I will speak to all of them, including Dingaleswhar Swamiji,” he said.