New Delhi: YouTuber Manisha Kashyap joins the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.

Kashyap joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Anil Baluni.

This comes after Kashway announced his intention to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the West Chamapran constituency. He earlier initially positioned himself as an independent candidate against BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal in West Champaran.

Kashyap faced several legal troubles after he was arrested by the police in a case related to the circulation of fake viral videos. He spent approximately 9 months in jail before his release. Despite this, Kashyap managed to maintain a strong presence on YouTube with approximately 8.75 million subscribers, focusing on various social issues in Bihar for years.