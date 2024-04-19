Advertisement

Dinhata: In a shocking turn of events, Republic Bangla’s car was attacked in Cooch Behar's Dinhata after the team was reporting on “fake” polling agents. A mob gathered around Republic Bangla's car and asked the crew to delete the footage on “fake” polling agents. This incident further raised serious questions on the law and order situation around the polling booths in North Bengal, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in effect. According to our sources, the Election Commission has taken note of the attack and also the report on “fake” polling agents.

“When we were going to report on other booths, criminals came in front of the car, few unidentified assailants started beating up the glasses and asked us to step down from the car. It was because of the Central forces, we could come out safely,” said Republic Bangla reporter.

Advertisement

The incident took place right after the Republic Bangla crew confronted a polling agent on who the candidates in his center are. When the agent couldn't name the candidates, he shied away from giving away his identity and ran away from the area.

Blaming State Minister Udayan Guha for inciting the crowd, Union Minister Nisith Pramanick said, "The attack on Republic Bangla journalists is very shameful…I have told several times that Guha should be kept under restraint."



