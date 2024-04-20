Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stirred a huge row after he said that the ballot paper system was better than EVMs as only one or two people used to cast votes for the whole village in the past. Addressing an election rally in Tumkuru on April 16, Parameshwara claimed that getting bogus votes was the winning formula of the Congress.

"In elections of the past ballot paper was used to cast votes. What is it tell me? There were no EVMs then but only ballot paper. One or two people could cast all ballot votes then. I still remember in our village that one or two people used to cast everybody's votes and then they would be sent away. Today too, the Yadava community remembers me as Nammayappa," said Parameshwara, adding that the secret of Congress winning in several elections was through bogus votes and ballot papers.

After Parameshwara's shocking claims, both BJP and JDS have hit out at the state Home Minister. Such sort of statements shouldn't be made by the home minister of Karnataka, said the Opposition parties in Karnataka. When EVMs have eased the voting process, this is the way of Congress going ahead and pushing country back to stone ages, the state Opposition parties claimed.

The Congress is yet react on the Parameshwara's statements.