BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh has resigned from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday, March 16. The exit comes after Singh complained of being ‘unhappy’ with the selection of Lok Sabha nominees.

Singh shared his resignation letter in a post on X this morning.

His one-liner resignation to party Chief JP Nadda read, "I am resigning from the primary membership of the party."

However, the letter did not mention any reason for quitting the party.

Singh said, "BJP has declared its candidate. I have no opposition to any candidate, but I have objection and disagreement with the selection system of the party. I am not able to accept it. All this has been reflected in my resignation letter."

"I didn't find BJP suitable, so I am resigning from the party," he added.