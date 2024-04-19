Are Rambhakts 'Hypocrites'?': PM Modi Fires Fresh Salvo on INDI's Ram Navami Remarks

Advertisement

Amroha: As voting for the Lok Sabha Elections began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lambasted Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party and the INDI alliance for mocking and disrespecting the Sanatan Dharma time and again, including his latest underwater visit to Dwarka.

Speaking at a rally in UP's Amroha, PM Modi said, "It has already been proven by archaeologists that the main Dwarka is below the sea. I went to visit it underwater and paid my respect to Lord Krishna by placing a peacock's feather, which is His favourite. However, Congress' Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) says that there is nothing worth worshiping below the sea. He is denying Dwarka's underwater existence for votebank politics."

Training his guns once again at Akhilesh and Rahul over ‘parivaarbad’ and vote-bank politics, PM Modi said, “Once again the shooting of a film starring two princes is going on in UP which has already been rejected. Every time these people set out to ask for votes from the people of UP carrying the basket of nepotism, corruption and appeasement. In their campaign, these people leave no opportunity to attack our faith. The Congress candidate from here has difficulty even saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When Ram temple was built in Ayodhya, both SP and Congress parties rejected the invitation for Pran Pratishtha. These people are abusing Ram Mandir and Sanatana faith everyday. Recently, on Ram Navami, a grand Surya Tilak of Lord Ramlala has been done. Today, when the whole country is filled with the devotion of Lord Ram, the people of Samajwadi Party publicly call the devotees of Lord Ram as hypocrites….”

