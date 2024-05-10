'Looked Putin in The Eye and Said...': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine War

Advertisement

New Delhi: Highlighting New Delhi's efforts to ensure peace across the world, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi recalled when he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that today's era is not of war. PM Modi, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a special edition of Nation Wants to Know, asserted that New Delhi has maintained an independent stand on the ongoing conflicts.

PM Modi said that despite pressure from the several countries to join their bloc, India maintained its independent stand and emerged as the only nation which has not taken any sides. He said that India is on the side of 'peace' and has been advocating for the same.

Recalling his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, PM Modi said, "I dared to sit down with President Putin, looked him in the eyes and say this is not the time for war." PM Modi asserted that India's decision to not join any bloc during the times of conflict has helped it to gain trust of countries across the world.

PM was referring to his meeting with President Putin in September 2022 when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Silk Road city.

On Israel-Hamas conflict as well PM said that he had asked Israel to not fight the war during the month of Ramadan, adding that the country also offered humanitarian aid to those affected in the Gaza Strip. "During Ramadan, I urged Israel to not fight the war during that month and secondly, our special envoy asked Israel to desist from hostilities. We also offered humanitarian help. It's just we don’t boast about it. This is our character."

"I had sent a special envoy to Israel during the holy month of Ramadan. No one knows about it yet, this is the first time I'm saying this," revealed PM Modi.

During the most-awaited 100-minute interview, PM Modi exuded confidence in winning the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross 400 seats on June 4. He also spoke on a wide range of topics , including corruption, politics, Pakistan, foreign policies, vision for Bharat and current global challenges.