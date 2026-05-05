‘Lotus Blooms, Dreams Take Root’: PM Modi Thanks Bengal After Historic BJP Win, Vows To Fulfil Aspirations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's spectacular performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed.

He said the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections will be remembered forever.

In a post on X, he said the BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts of party workers over generations.

He said the BJP will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society.

Advertisement

"The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," PM Modi said.

"BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations. I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our Party," he added.

Advertisement

Later, addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here after the results and trends showed BJP heading for a sweeping victory in West Bengal and NDA's win in Assam and Puducherry, PM Modi said the result marks trust in the politics of performance.

"Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of efforts turn into success, the happiness that is seen on the faces of people is the same happiness that I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today," he said.

"As a party worker, I share the joy of every BJP worker. Today is a special day in many ways. It marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust. Trust in India's great democracy. Trust in the politics of performance... Trust in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'," he added.

The Prime Minister lauded party workers for their work and said these were first assembly polls with Nitin Nabin as party chief.

"Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam... I also heartily congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom," he said.

"These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory," he added.

The Prime Minister said the results of various by-elections today were also very encouraging.

"In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and won in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also won a landslide victory," he said.