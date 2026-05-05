Lotus Wave In Assam: BJP Crosses 80-Mark Alone, Congress Slips To 19, AIUDF Reduced To 2

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party has returned to power in Assam with a commanding majority, securing 82 of the 126 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, according to data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The result gives the party a clear two-thirds mandate on its own, reinforcing its dominance in the state it first won in 2016.

The electoral outcome in Assam registered a decisive endorsement for the incumbent government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the BJP’s tally comfortably crossing the halfway mark of 64. The party workers began celebrations at the state headquarters in Hengrabari as trends solidified, with slogans of “BJP Zindabad” and drumbeats filling the air.

The verdict for the opposition signalled a fragmented mandate in comparison to the last assembly elections. The Congress has finished a distant second with 19 seats, while regional players held their pockets of influence but failed to alter the broader trend.

Regional Allies Hold Ground

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), both constituents of the NDA government, have each won 10 seats, showcasing their continued relevance in Upper Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region, respectively. The performance of both the regional parties ensured the ruling alliance retains a strong footprint across diverse ethnic and geographic belts.

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The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which had emerged as the principal opposition force in 2021, has been reduced to just 2 seats. Raijor Dal matched that tally with 2 seats, reflecting its limited but persistent support base. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) opened its account in the state with a single seat, registering its first entry into the Assam Assembly.

Taken together, the non-BJP, non-Congress parties account for 25 seats. The political observers noted that the BJP’s organisational network and campaign pitch on development, identity and welfare schemes resonated across both urban and rural constituencies.

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Mandate For ‘Double-Engine’ Growth, Says BJP

Responding to the results, a senior BJP leader in Guwahati said that the result was a vote for stability and “double-engine” governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government. “The people of Assam have rejected negativity and chosen vikas, suraksha and sanskriti. This mandate is for a stronger, united Assam,” the leader said.

Congress state leaders conceded that the party had hoped for a better showing but said that it would introspect and continue to raise people’s issues. “We fought on livelihood, price rise and floods. We respect the mandate and will serve as a constructive opposition,” a Congress leader said.

The BPF and AGP leadership indicated they would continue their alliance with the BJP, with AGP calling the result “a collective victory for regional aspirations and national interest”. The BPF hailed the outcome in the BTR and said that it would push for accelerated implementation of the Bodo Accord provisions.

Assam Party Wise Results

Party Won Leading Total Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 82 0 82 Indian National Congress - INC 19 0 19 Bodoland Peoples Front - BOPF 10 0 10 Asom Gana Parishad - AGP 10 0 10 All India United Democratic Front - AIUDF 2 0 2 Raijor Dal - RJRD 2 0 2 All India Trinamool Congress - AITC 1 0 1 Total 126 0 126

What The Numbers Mean For Assam’s Politics

The BJP, with 82 seats, is in a position to form the government without depending on allies, though the AGP and BPF are expected to be part of the cabinet. The Congress’s tally of 19 is its lowest in recent decades, posing questions for the party’s revival strategy in the Northeast.

The 126-member House will also see new entrants from Raijor Dal and AITC, adding to the diversity of voices even as the BJP’s dominance sets the legislative agenda. The Election Commission is expected to issue final notifications shortly, after which the process of government formation will begin.