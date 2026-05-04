Magrahat Paschim Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Process Starts At 8 AM
Md. Samim Ahamed Molla is contesting the Magrahat Paschim constituency as the TMC candidate. BJP has fielded Goursundar Ghosh for this key South 24 Parganas seat, while Abdul Aziz Al Hassan is representing the left-backed ISF in the race.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: As vote counting continues, Magrahat Paschim in South 24 Parganas has emerged as a key constituency to watch. Renowned for its political weight in the district, the seat is witnessing a closely fought contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While TMC is striving to maintain its stronghold, the BJP is pushing hard to expand its influence across South 24 Parganas.
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The contest in Magrahat Paschim mirrors the broader political currents sweeping across West Bengal. With steady voter turnout and tight security measures in place, the constituency has remained under close scrutiny. Follow LIVE updates for constituency-wise leads and the latest developments from Magrahat Paschim and beyond, as the state’s electoral battle unfolds.
Magrahat Paschim Results LIVE: A Look At Key Contenders in Magrahat Paschim
Magrahat Paschim Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Md. Samim Ahamed Molla is contesting the Magrahat Paschim constituency on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Goursundar Ghosh for this crucial South 24 Parganas seat. Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz Al Hassan is in the fray representing the left-backed Indian Secular Front (ISF).