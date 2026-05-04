Magrahat Paschim Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Process Starts At 8 AM

Magrahat Paschim Election Results 2026 Live | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: As vote counting continues, Magrahat Paschim in South 24 Parganas has emerged as a key constituency to watch. Renowned for its political weight in the district, the seat is witnessing a closely fought contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While TMC is striving to maintain its stronghold, the BJP is pushing hard to expand its influence across South 24 Parganas.