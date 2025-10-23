Updated 23 October 2025 at 12:29 IST
Mahagathbandhan Picks Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face For Bihar Elections
Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face for the mahagathbandhan. | Image: RJD/X
Congress succumbs to RJD Pressure Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. Addressing a joint press conference of the Mahagathbandhan in Patna on Thursday, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial candidate for the elections.
