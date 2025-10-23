Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi | Mamata Banerjee | PM Modi

Updated 23 October 2025 at 12:29 IST

Mahagathbandhan Picks Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face For Bihar Elections

Mahagathbandhan Picks Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face For Bihar Elections

Deepti Verma
Follow : Google News Icon  
Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face for the mahagathbandhan.
Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face for the mahagathbandhan. | Image: RJD/X

Congress succumbs to RJD Pressure Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. Addressing a joint press conference of the Mahagathbandhan in Patna on Thursday, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial candidate for the elections.

Published By : Deepti Verma

Published On: 23 October 2025 at 12:29 IST