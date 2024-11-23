Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8, Latest Updates Here

Live Updates on Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Constituency-wise Winners, Vote Counting, and Party Performance - BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and More. | Image: Republic

Stay updated with Maharashtra Election Results 2024 live. Get real-time assembly coverage, vote counting updates, constituency-wise results, and winner lists. Track BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and others on ECI.gov.in for MH Vidhan Sabha Chunav results who will win and who will form the government. Stay tuned to Republic...