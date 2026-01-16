Updated 16 January 2026 at 09:54 IST
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls: Battleground Ready For BJP vs Thackerays vs Pawars | Live Updates
Other than Mumbai, the results will also indicate who will command several other major urban centers in Maharashtra including Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nashik. Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, concluded on Thursday.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: The much-awaited high stake Maharashtra civic poll results will be declared on Friday, as the counting of votes are scheduled to kick off at 10 am on Friday (January 16, 2026). With several diverse power equations in the mix, the civic polls results will also indicate who will hold the reins of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, the country's richest civic body.
Other than Mumbai, the results will also indicate who will command several other major urban centers in Maharashtra including Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nashik. Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, concluded on Thursday (January 15, 2026).
The crucial Maharashtra local body poll results will also be a test for the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, in Mumbai, and the Pawars, uncle Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, in Pune.
Live Blog
Mumbai: The much-awaited high stake Maharashtra civic poll results will be declared on Friday, as the counting of votes are scheduled to kick off at 10 am on Friday (January 16, 2026). With several diverse power equations in the mix, the civic polls results will also indicate who will hold the reins of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, the country's richest civic body.
Other than Mumbai, the results will also indicate who will command several other major urban centers in Maharashtra including Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nashik. Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, concluded on Thursday (January 15, 2026).
The crucial Maharashtra local body poll results will also be a test for the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, in Mumbai, and the Pawars, uncle Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, in Pune.
Here are the live updates:
16 January 2026 at 09:54 IST
Preparations in full swing in Pune
09:50 AM: Preparations in full swing in Pune for the counting of votes for the Maharashtra local body elections. The counting center for wards number 15, 16 and 17 has been set up at Sadhna Vidyalaya, Malwadi Hadapsar.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 16 January 2026 at 09:54 IST