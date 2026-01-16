Republic World
Updated 16 January 2026 at 09:54 IST

Maharashtra Civic Body Polls: Battleground Ready For BJP vs Thackerays vs Pawars | Live Updates

Other than Mumbai, the results will also indicate who will command several other major urban centers in Maharashtra including Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nashik. Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, concluded on Thursday.

Satyaki Baidya
Battle for Maharashtra
Battle for Maharashtra | Image: Republic

Mumbai: The much-awaited high stake Maharashtra civic poll results will be declared on Friday, as the counting of votes are scheduled to kick off at 10 am on Friday (January 16, 2026). With several diverse power equations in the mix, the civic polls results will also indicate who will hold the reins of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, the country's richest civic body.

Other than Mumbai, the results will also indicate who will command several other major urban centers in Maharashtra including Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nashik. Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, concluded on Thursday (January 15, 2026). 

The crucial Maharashtra local body poll results will also be a test for the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, in Mumbai, and the Pawars, uncle Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, in Pune. 

Live Blog

16 January 2026 at 09:54 IST

Preparations in full swing in Pune

09:50 AM: Preparations in full swing in Pune for the counting of votes for the Maharashtra local body elections. The counting center for wards number 15, 16 and 17 has been set up at Sadhna Vidyalaya, Malwadi Hadapsar. 

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 16 January 2026 at 09:54 IST