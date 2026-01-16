Maharashtra Civic Body Polls: Battleground Ready For BJP vs Thackerays vs Pawars | Live Updates

Battle for Maharashtra | Image: Republic

Mumbai: The much-awaited high stake Maharashtra civic poll results will be declared on Friday, as the counting of votes are scheduled to kick off at 10 am on Friday (January 16, 2026). With several diverse power equations in the mix, the civic polls results will also indicate who will hold the reins of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, the country's richest civic body.

Other than Mumbai, the results will also indicate who will command several other major urban centers in Maharashtra including Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nashik. Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, concluded on Thursday (January 15, 2026).

The crucial Maharashtra local body poll results will also be a test for the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, in Mumbai, and the Pawars, uncle Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, in Pune.