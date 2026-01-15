Maharashtra Civic Polls Records 41.08% Voting Till 3:30 pm Across 29 Municipal Corporations

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Voting in Maharashtra's municipal corporation elections recorded a moderate turnout of 41.08 per cent across all 29 municipal corporations till 3:30 pm, according to reports from Maharashtra State Election Commission.

Polling began at 7:30 am on Thursday and will continue until 5:30 pm, with vote counting scheduled for Friday, January 16. Early trends indicated a sluggish voter response, with only 7.12 per cent of voters casting ballots in Mumbai by 9:30 am.

By 11:30 am, the overall voter turnout across the state reached 17.41 per cent. By 1:30 pm, the voter turnout was 29.22%. Among Mumbai's wards, Ward 18 recorded the highest turnout at 11.57 per cent, while Ward 162 registered the lowest at 1.68 per cent.

Several prominent political figures were among the early voters. Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik and his family cast their ballots at Bonkode polling station, while former Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra criticised higher-income voters for complaining but failing to vote.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anand Dubey and Anil Parab also voted in Mumbai, raising concerns over technical issues at polling stations. Dubey pointed out glitches on the Election Commission website and inconsistencies in digital ballot displays, while Parab claimed the election ink could be wiped off, suggesting potential tampering.

Shiv Sena UBT chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed strong criticism of the process, citing missing voter names, old EVM machines, and ink irregularities. Thackeray termed these developments as "blatant attacks on democracy" and linked them to broader concerns about the "One Nation One Election" proposal.

Meanwhile, director Ashutosh Gowariker's brother, Avinash Gowariker, expressed frustration over the absence of voting slips, which caused delays and confusion despite otherwise smooth polling arrangements.

The municipal corporation elections are being closely watched in major urban centres, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, after an intense campaigning period.