Maharashtra Results 2024 LIVE: Malegaon, Nandgaon, Yevla, Sinnar, Baglan

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in Nandgaon, Malegaon (Central), Malegaon (Outer), Baglan, Kalwan, Chandwad, Yevla, Sinnar Assembly seats in Nashik district is taking place today as Maharashtra election results are being declared. The Assembly elections in the state were held on all 288 seats on November 20, Wednesday. According to the Election Commision, the final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. Results are also being declared for Jharkhand Assembly elections.

113 - Nandgaon

As of 11 AM, Shiv Sena's Suhas Dwarkanath Kande is leading by 18,807 votes. He has secured 28,605 votes, as of now. In second place is Bhujbal Sameer, who is an independent candidate. He has secured 9798 votes, as of now.

114 - Malegaon (Central)

As of 11 AM, Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra's Asif Shaikh Rasheed is leading by 15,943 votes. He has secured 34,759 votes, as of now. In second place is All India Majlis E ittehadul Muslimeen's Mufi Mohammed Ismail, who has secured 18,816 votes. This constituency stands out because out of all the 13 candidates who have stood from the constituency, not even a single one is Hindu.

115 - Malegaon (Outer)

As of 11 AM, Shiv Sena's Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse is leading by 39,071 votes. He has secured 57,900 votes, as of now. In second place is an independent candidate named Pramod Bandukaka, who has secured 18,829 votes, as of now.

116 - Baglan

As of 11 AM, BJP's Dilip Manglu Borse is leading by 23655 votes. He has secured 29,568 votes, as of now. In second place is NCP's Chavan Dipika Sanjay, who has secured 5913 votes, as of now.

117 - Kalwan

As of 11 AM, CPI(M)'s Jiva Pandu is leading by 4422 votes. He has secured 19,389 votes, as of now. In second place is NCP's Nitinbhau Arjun Pawar, who has secured 14,967 votes, as of now.

118 - Chandwad

As of 11 AM, BJP's Dr. Aher Rahul Daulatrao is leading by 20,273 votes. He has secured 40,869 votes, as of now. In second place is independent candidate named Keda Tanaji Aher, who has secured 20,596 votes, as of now.

119 - Yevla

As of 11 AM, NCP's Chaggan Bhujbal is leading by mere 83 votes. He has secured 14,943 votes, as of now. In second place is NCP Sharadchandra Pawar's Manikrao Shine, who has secured 14,860 votes, as of now.

