Maharashtra Results 2024 LIVE: Nashik (Central), Nashik West, Nashik East, Deolali

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in Nashik (Central), Nashik West, Nashik East, Deolali, Igatpuri, Dindori, Niphad Assembly seats in Nashik is taking place today as Maharashtra election results are being declared. The Assembly elections in the state were held on all 288 seats on November 20, Wednesday. According to the Election Commision, the final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. Results are also being declared for Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Election constituency-wise results 2024 | LIVE UPDATES

121 - Niphad

As of 10:45 AM, in the constituency of Niphad, NCP's Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao is leading by 15,385 votes. He has secured 47,433 votes, as of now. In second place is Anil Sahebrao Kadam of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who as of now has secured 24,516 votes.

122- Dindori

As of 10:45 AM, in the constituency of Dindori, NCP's Narahari Sitaram Zirwal is leading by 17,731 votes. In second place is NCP Sharadchandra Pawar's Charoskar Sunita Ramdas, who as of now has secured 26,820 votes. Zirwal has secured 44,551 votes as of now.

123 - Nashik East

As of 10:45 AM, in the constituency of Nashik East, BJP's Rahul Uttamrao Dhikale is leading by 7,830 votes. He has secured 14,731 votes, as of now. In second place is NCP Sharadchandra Pawar's Ganesh Baban Gite, who has secured 6901 votes, as of now.

124 - Nashik (Central)

As of 10:45 AM, in the constituency of Nashik (Central), BJP's Devyani Suhas Pharande is leading by 3,584 votes. She has secured 11,512 votes, as of now. In second place is Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's) Gite Vasant Nivrutti, who has secured 7,928 votes, as of now.

125 - Nashik West

As of 10:45 AM, in the constituency of Nashik West, BJP's Hiray Seema Mahesh is leading by 13,783 votes. She has secured 28,293 votes, as of now. In second place is Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's) Badgujar Sudhakar Bhika, who has secured 14,510 votes, as of now.

126 - Deolali

As of 10:45 AM, in the constituency of Deolali, NCP's Ahire Saroj Babulal is leading by 17,756 votes. She has secured 36,647 votes, as of now. In second place is Shiv Sena's Dr. Ahirrao Rajashri Tahsildatai, who has secured 18,891 votes, as of now.

127 - Igatpuri