sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results 2024 | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Kankavli Election Result 2024: Nitesh Rane vs Sandesh Parkar, Counting Begins at 8 AM

Published 10:19 IST, November 23rd 2024

Kankavli Election Result 2024: Nitesh Rane vs Sandesh Parkar, Counting Begins at 8 AM

Nitesh Narayan Rane is leading in the Kankavli Assembly Election 2024, against Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar of Shiv Sena

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kankavli Election Result
Nitesh Narayan Rane is leading in the Kankavli Assembly Election 2024 | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Kankavli, located in Sindhudurg district, falls under the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Situated along the Gad and Janavali rivers, this general assembly seat is not reserved for SCs or STs. Major political players in the state include BJP , NCP ( Ajit Pawar ), Shiv Sena ( Eknath Shinde ), NCP ( Sharad Pawar ), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress , and MNS.

Union Minister Narayan Rane's son, Nitesh Rane, has represented the Kankavli assembly seat for the past decade. In 2019, he retained the seat with 56.16% of the vote, defeating Shiv Sena's Satish Sawant by over 28,000 votes.

Kankavli Constituency Election Results

Bahujan Samaj Party: Chandrakant Abaji Jadhav (Awaited)
Bharatiya Janata Party: Nitesh Narayan Rane (Awaited)
Independent: Ganesh Arvind Mane (Awaited)
Independent: Nawaz Alias Bandu Khani (Awaited)
Independent: Sandesh Sudam Parkar (Awaited)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray): Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar (Awaited)

The voting for Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats took place on November 20, and vote counting is underway today.

09:24 IST, November 23rd 2024

Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Elections Sharad Pawar Eknath Shinde Ajit Pawar BJP Congress