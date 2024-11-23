Mahayuti vs MVA: How Vote Share Stands After NDA’s Landslide Victory

Maharashtra Election 2024: In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a significant gain, securing a larger share of both seats and votes, marking a sharp rise from the 2019 elections. The saffron party's recovery, after a poor showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, highlights its growing influence. The BJP’s success is also attributed to the Mahayuti alliance’s “Ladki Bahin” scheme, which garnered strong support from female voters across the state.

In 2019, the BJP won 105 seats and a vote share of 25.75%, while the undivided Shiv Sena claimed 56 seats. This time, as of 3 PM, the BJP's vote share has risen to 26.10%, a notable increase from the previous election. The Congress and NCP, on the other hand, have seen a drop in support, with Congress at 11.39% and NCP at 9.88%.