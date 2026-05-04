On Counting Day, Mamata Alleges Deliberate Load-Shedding & Suspicious Activities Near Strong Rooms

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday raised concerns over alleged irregularities around strong rooms where votes are stored, claiming that power cuts are being deliberately imposed to facilitate suspicious movements.

In a post on X, Banerjee urged her party workers and supporters to remain alert, stating, “Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints.”

She said she has received reports from multiple locations indicating phased load-shedding, during which CCTV cameras are reportedly switched off while vehicles enter and exit strong room areas.

She specifically mentioned incidents from Hooghly’s Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, Burdwan’s Ausgram, and Kolkata’s Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra.

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“I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms,” Banerjee said. She instructed workers to surround anyone creating suspicious situations, immediately file complaints, and demand CCTV footage.

The Chief Minister alleged that these activities are occurring “at the behest of the BJP.”

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