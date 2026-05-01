Mamata Makes Late-Night Bhabanipur Strong Room Inspection, Vows To Fight ‘Life And Death’ Against EVM Tampering

Kolkata: Amidst the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leadership's continuous allegations of attempts at EVM manipulation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unannounced late-night visit to the strong room at Sakhawat Memorial School in South Kolkata on Thursday. As per reports, the facility houses the electronic voting machines (EVM) for the Bhabanipur Assembly segment, where the TMC supremo is in a high-stakes contest against the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

TMC Chief Mamata's visit to the strong room raised the political temperature in the state, just a few days ahead of the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections on May 4.

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee, who reached the centre amid torrential rain, said her party had received multiple reports of alleged tampering with EVMs across the state. She warned that the TMC would resist any attempt to interfere with the machines or the counting process. “There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place,” she said, while talking to media personnel.

The Chief Minister alleged that central forces initially stopped her from entering the premises. “But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room,” she said. Reports suggested that Mamata remained inside the centre late into the evening.

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TMC Alleges Bias

Launching a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mamata accused the poll body of adopting a biased approach. She claimed that a TMC agent had been arrested and alleged “so much one-sidedness” in the conduct of the election process.

“Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together,” the TMC leader asserted. She also appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony.

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Following Mamata Banerjee's allegations and warning, the Trinamool Congress, in a post on X, stated, “Bengal refuses to bow to the Bohiragotos of Delhi and Gujarat, who seek to subjugate a people whose soul they can never understand. Every act of wrongdoing against our people, every overreach, and every heavy-handed tactic by the BJP and their Central Forces will be answered. Once the results are in, every transgression will be paid for in full through the ruthless power of the democratic process.”

TMC Leaders Join Protests

Kolkata Mayor and TMC candidate for the Kolkata Port segment, Firhad Hakim, also reached Sakhawat Memorial School after learning of Mamata's presence. However, he was unable to meet her as she had already entered the strong room area. “I reached here upon learning that the chief minister has arrived. But I couldn’t meet her since she was already inside the premises, exercising her right as a candidate to visit strong rooms. I wasn’t allowed there. I will not be able to confirm what exactly is transpiring inside,” Hakim said while waiting outside.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders staged protests elsewhere in the city. Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja, party candidates from two North Kolkata seats, held a sit-in outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging irregularities and tampering of EVMs stored in strong rooms there.

Earlier, in a video message, Mamata Banerjee had urged party leaders, workers and polling agents to keep a round-the-clock vigil on EVM strong rooms, citing suspicions that the BJP planned to tamper with the machines before counting on May 4.

Record Turnout Recorded Amid High Political Tensions

Earlier, most exit polls forecasted a BJP victory in West Bengal, possibly ending the TMC’s 15-year rule. Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP to secure 150–160 seats in the 294-member Assembly, achieving a majority on its own. It estimated the TMC would win 30–40 seats, with others taking 6 to 10.