Manipur Elections: JP Nadda Asserts BJP 'will Take Manipur To Newer Heights'

Ahead of the Manipur elections, Rajya Sabha member and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda addressed a rally on Thursday, February 17. Nadda claimed that five years ago Manipur was used to regular blockades and bandhs and lauded Chief Minister N Biren Singh for transforming the state.

"Five years ago Manipur's situation was marred by blockades and bandhs but under Chief Minister N Biren Singh we have transformed the state from blockades to development of every section of society", Nadda said in Valpo, Manipur.

Addressing the BJP's rally 'Kisan Samelan' rally in Valpo, Nadda claimed that in the five-year rule of NDA in Manipur, the agricultural budget was increased twice and promised the state further development if re-elected. JP Nadda emphasised blockades and said they have stopped in the north-eastern state.

"Bandhs and blockades have stopped in Manipur. The agricultural budget in Manipur has been increased two times in five years under the Biren Singh government. We will take Manipur to newer heights in the next five years with your blessings," he said

BJP's Manipur manifesto

Earlier today BJP released its manifesto for the state of Manipur. Among the list of promises, the most eye-catching ones were free electric scooters to meritorious girl students, laptops for everyone who passes standard 12, LPG cylinders for Ujjwala beneficiaries and free insurance for fishermen.

The saffron party also promised to give Rs 25,000 to girls from Economically Backward Sections (EWS) under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi scheme. The BJP also promised to increase the pensions of elderly persons by five times. BJP has also promised an AIIMS hospital in the state and will set aside a ₹100 crore budget to fund startups.

Announcing the manifesto JP Nadda said, "The state has undergone a change from instability to stability and from stability to the big leap forward - we will ensure more development in the future."

Elections in Manipur will be held in two phases. People of Manipur will come out to vote for their candidates on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

