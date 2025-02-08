Published 12:26 IST, February 8th 2025
BREAKING Manish Sisodia Loses Election From Jangpura Seat By Over 600 Votes
Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has lost his election from Jangpura seat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Delhi CM Manish Sisodia loses election from Jangpura seat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah | Image: PTI/File
Jangpura Seat Result 2025: Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has lost his election from Jangpura seat against BJP 's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Sisodia lost the election by a total of 636 votes.
More to follow…
Updated 12:32 IST, February 8th 2025