Published 12:26 IST, February 8th 2025

BREAKING Manish Sisodia Loses Election From Jangpura Seat By Over 600 Votes

Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has lost his election from Jangpura seat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Reported by: Digital Desk
manish sisodia
Former Delhi CM Manish Sisodia loses election from Jangpura seat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah

Jangpura Seat Result 2025: Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has lost his election from Jangpura seat against BJP 's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Sisodia lost the election by a total of 636 votes. 

More to follow…

Updated 12:32 IST, February 8th 2025

