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Mannadipet Election Result Live 2026: Counting To Begin At 8 am
Mannadipet Election Result Live 2026: Check out the latest updates from the Puducherry Assembly election results 2026. This is the largest rural constituency in the Union Territory, located along the border with Tamil Nadu.
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Mannadipet election result live | Image: Republic
Mannadipet Election Result Live 2026: This is the largest rural constituency in Puducherry. It boasts a diverse social composition along with a large network of strong political leaders. It is located in the northern part of Puducherry, close to the Tamil Nadu border. A. Namassivayam of the BJP has held the seat with 14,939 votes in the 2021 state assembly election.
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Mannadipet Election Vote Counting 2026: The pivotal contenders from the seat are A. Namassivayam from the BJP, T.P.R. Selvame from the INC, and K. Bharathithasan representing the TVK. The BJP has a strong hold on the seat. The voter turnout at Mannadipet was a record 93.59% this year.
Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting on Mannadipet seat of Puducherry constituency will begin at 8 am.