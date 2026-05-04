Mannadipet Election Result Live 2026: Counting To Begin At 8 am

Mannadipet election result live | Image: Republic

Mannadipet Election Result Live 2026: This is the largest rural constituency in Puducherry. It boasts a diverse social composition along with a large network of strong political leaders. It is located in the northern part of Puducherry, close to the Tamil Nadu border. A. Namassivayam of the BJP has held the seat with 14,939 votes in the 2021 state assembly election.