MCD Bypolls: BJP Wins Big With 7 Seats, AAP Bags 3 Wards Amid Claims Of 'Foul Play'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Janata won big in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls on Wednesday, winning 7 of the 12 wards, including all 5 reserved wards for women, which went to polls on November 30. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 3 of the seats, while the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and the Congress won 1 seat each.

However, right after the declaration of results, AAP alleged electoral malpractice, saying that even after the BJP resorted to tactics, their seat tally fell from 9 to 7.

BJP won 5 of the wards reserved for women. Manisha Devi won ward 120 Dwarka - B, Veena Asija won ward 65 Ashok Vihar, Anjum Mandal won ward 173 Greater Kailash, Rekha Rani won ward 128 Dichaon Kalan, Anita Jain won ward 56 Shalimar Bagh-B.

Apart from the 5 reserved seats, the BJP also won in ward 198 Vinod Nagar and ward 74 Chandani Chowk, with Sarala Chaudhari and Suman Kumar Gupta securing the win in their respective wards.

Advertisement

Meanwhile from AAP camp, Rajan Arora, Anil, and Ram Swaroop Kanojia won ward 139 Naraina, ward 35 Mundka, and ward 164 Dakshin Puri. Dakshin Puri is the sole SC reserved seat which went to polls.

Meanwhile, AIFB's Mohd Imran and Congress' Suresh Choudhary won ward 76 Chandani Mahal, and 163 Sangam Vihar-A, respectively.

Advertisement

Suman Kumar Gupta, who emerged victorious from Chandani Chowk, promised to resolve all issues regarding traffic jams, electricity, and water.

"I will work to resolve the issues relating to traffic jams, sewer, electricity and water. The CM had promised to give Rs 100 crore fund for Chandni Chowk, and we will use this fund properly for the development of the area, and restore Chandni Chowk's pride," he told ANI.

AAP's Ram Swaroop in turn thanked party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

"I give credit for this win to Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Prem Chauhan and the public. I am very happy that we have won. I received a lot of love and respect here. Many BJP leaders came here for campaigning, but we continued working and secured a win. I will serve the public in my ward," he told ANI.

However, AAP has claimed that the BJP resorted to foul play in elections.

"The election was close - The Aam Aadmi Party was at 3, and stayed at 3 Even after resorting to foul play, the BJP came down from 9 to 7 In the first litmus test of a BJP government in Delhi, two things have come to light - The BJP is slipping down - BJP's big leaders and MPs said from the stage that - "If you elect AAP's councilor, we won't let work happen", yet the BJP's numbers dropped," AAP's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X.

The State Election Commission of Delhi made extensive and meticulously planned arrangements to ensure the smooth, transparent, and voter-centric conduct of polling for the MCD Bye-Elections 2025 across the 12 wards where elections were underway, according to an official release.