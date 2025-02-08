Meet Shikha Rai, BJP Candidate Who Defeated Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: After an intense electoral battle, BJP’s Shikha Rai has defeated AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj in the highly contested Greater Kailash Assembly constituency in South Delhi.

According to Election Commission trends, Rai secured 49,594 votes, defeating Bhardwaj by a narrow margin of 3,188 votes.

Who is Shikha Rai?

Shikha Rai is a two-time BJP councillor from ward number 173 in the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency.

The 60-year-old leader was also the BJP’s mayoral candidate in 2023.

She holds a postgraduate degree in English and a law degree from the Department of Law, Punjab University, Chandigarh (1988).

As per media reports, her total estimated assets amount to ₹16.1 crore, while her liabilities stand at ₹3.1 crore.

Rai has gained significant attention for defeating Saurabh Bhardwaj, who had won the Greater Kailash seat two consecutive times before this election.

Earlier, while speaking to news agency ANI, Rai expressed confidence in BJP’s victory in Delhi. She also dismissed AAP’s allegations, stating, “These claims prove they are losing the elections. The people of Delhi want development, just like other states with a double-engine government.”

What Happened in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, Greater Kailash recorded a historically high voter turnout of around 60%.

AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj won his second consecutive term, securing 60,372 votes and defeating BJP’s Shikha Rai by 16,809 votes.