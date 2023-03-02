'Without BJP No One Party Would Be Able To Form Govt': Meghalaya BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie

Ahead of the counting of votes in three North Eastern states, Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ernest Mawrie on Wednesday said that his party would win 10-15 seats in this election in Meghalaya.

"After voting, we have discussed and we believe we will win a minimum of 10 seats and a maximum of 15 seats," Ernest Mawrie told ANI.

He further said that without BJP no one party would be able to form the next government in Meghalaya.

Talking about the part of the next government in the state, the Meghalaya BJP chief said that, it will be discussed at the party level after the result.

On the other hand, Bhayes Chyrmang, BJP leader and party candidate of the Khliehriat constituency said that BJP will be the part of next government in Meghalaya.

"We are very much confident that, a BJP-led government will be formed in Meghalaya," Bhayes Chyrmang said.

The counting of votes for 59 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya will be held on Thursday.

Ahead of the counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly polls, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma met Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday night. Notably, Sarma is the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

A top source of NPP told ANI that both Chief Ministers took part in a crucial meeting in a hotel in Guwahati and the meeting lasted for half an hour. Following the meeting, the Meghalaya Chief Minister returned to Tura in West Garo Hills. Earlier on Tuesday, Meghalaya CM hinted at forming a post-poll alliance to form the government.

The exit polls published by various media groups predicted that the northeastern state would have a hung house, with Sangma's NPP emerging as the single-largest party.

Following this, Conrad Sangma said that he would keep all options to form a stable government."We will keep all our options open to form a stable government. We are happy to see the trend is in line as we expected to get more seats than we received last time," said Sangma. Meghalaya recorded a voting percentage of over 76 percent on Monday. Polling was held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.