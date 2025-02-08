Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli , Ambedkar Nagar Election Result LIVE: Who’s Leading, Who's Trailing

Follow this space for the latest updates on who emerges victorious in Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli , Ambedkar Nagar | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The counting of votes for Delhi's Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, and Ambedkar Nagar constituencies will begin at 8 AM. As counting begins, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these four key constituencies. Stay tuned for round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and final results as they come in.

Mehrauli Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE

Mehrauli is one of the ten assembly segments of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Mahender Chaudhary (AAP), Gajender Singh Yadav ( BJP ), and Pushpa Singh ( Congress ) are in for a triangular contest on this seat.

In 2015 and 2020, AAP’s Naresh Yadav won comfortably from this seat. He is one of the 8 AAP MLAs who defected to BJP after resigning from the primary membership of the Arvind Kejriwal -led party.

Chhatarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE

Chhatarpur is one of the ten assembly segments of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP), Rajender Singh Tanwar (Congress) and Brahm Singh Tanwar (AAP) are in for a triangular contest on this seat.

In 2015 and 2020, Kartar Singh Tanwar contested on AAP ticket and secured victory from this seat by defeating Brahm Singh Tanwar who at that time was in the BJP.

Deoli Election Result 2025 LIVE

Deoli is one of the ten assembly segments of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP’s Prem Chauhan is facing Congress’ Rajesh Chauhan in a direct battle from Deoli, a reserved seat for Scheduled Caste. BJP has not fielded any candidate from this seat. It’s ally at the Centre, LJP (Ram Vilas) has fielded Deepak Tanwar from here.

In 2015 and 2020, AAP secured comfortable victories in this assembly.

Ambedkar Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE

Ambedkar Nagar is one of the ten assembly segments of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Ajay Dutt (AAP), Jai Prakash (Congress), Khushi Ram Chunar (BJP) are in for a triangular contest on this seat.