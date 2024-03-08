More Cracks in INDI? Farooq Abdullah Adamant on 3 Seat Deal

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: More cracks are likely to appear in the Opposition's rainbow coalition- INDI Alliance as one of the parties National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has categorically stated that he will not engage in any seat-sharing talks on the three parliamentary seats held by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference.

While speaking exclusively with Republic, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said that the party is a part of Opposition's INDI Alliance, however, they won't be holding any discussion on the parliamentary seats already held by the National Conference- Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag.

“We are open to talks regarding Jammu, Udhampur and Kargil,” said Farooq Abdullah on the question of seat-sharing arrangement within the INDI alliance.

“We are part of the INDI alliance. Omar will finalise the talks for the alliance tomorrow. We are going to contest 3 seats from the valley and will hold discussion with Congress for three seats of Jammu, Udhampur and Kargil,” said Abdullah. On the question of PDP, Abdullah said that if INDI alliance exists, both National Conference and PDP are a part of it and and opinions of all must be respected.

Omar Abdullah Criticises Lalu Yadav's Remarks on PM Modi



Omar Abdullah in a separate press conference said that the PDP has no stand on the NC wishes to contest as it lost all three in the last elections. Abdullah has emphasised that deal can only be done on the 3 seats which were won by the BJP in the last elections from Jammu and Kashmir.

“I have already told you that the party that stands on number 3 has no right to ask for a seat. How many people are there with PDP today who brought them to the third place? If I had been told before joining INDIA alliance that we would have to weaken ourselves for another member of the alliance, then I would have never joined the INDIA alliance,” said Junior Abdullah.

The INDI alliance is yet to build a consensus on seat-sharing arrangement in Jammu and Kashmir.

